Wood Ducks Edge Carolina

July 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Down East Wood Ducks News Release







Kinston, N.C. - The Collard Greens hosted the Carolina Mudcats for game one of a three game home stretch. The Mudcats started the top of the 4th with a walk for Filippo Di Turi. Yophery Rodriguez hits a ground ball which turns into a double play. Cooper Pratt walks and then steals second base and is left there on a strikeout. The Wood Ducks start the bottom of the 1st with a double from Wady Mendez, then a flyout from Danyer Cueva puts Mendez on third base. Arturo Disla is hit by a pitch to put him on first base. Then JoJo Blackmon hits a double to right field bringing home Mendez, 0-1. The Mudcats have a mound visit and then close out the inning with a strikeout and two groundouts.

In the top of the second the Mudcats have one hit from Reece Walling but he is left on base by a strikeout, lineout, and a groundout. Esteban Mejia hits a homerun on the bottom of the 2nd to put the Wood Ducks up by two, 0-2. In the top of 3rd the Mudcats get two hits from Rodriguez and Pratt but leave them on base. The Wood Ducks are three up and three down in the bottom of the 3rd.

David Garcia hits a single for the Mudcats in the top of the 4th but is left on base. The 5th and 6th inning are three up and three down for both teams.

The Wood Ducks change pitchers in the top of the 7th, as Luke Savage comes in for Bryan Mendoza.

Reece Walling hits a single to left field and then David Garcia walks. Yhoswar Garcia is out on a sacrifice bunt that puts Walling to third and Garcia to second. Miguel Briceno grounds into a double play that allows Walling to score, 1-2. In the bottom of the 7th the Mudcats changed pitchers as Dikember Sanchez came in for Manuel Rodriguez. Jesus Lopez hits a double to left field but is left on second base.

In the top of the 8th the Mudcats got back to back walks, followed by a pitching substitution for the Wood Ducks as Alberto Mota came in for Savage. Rodriguez strikeouts, followed by Satchell Norman and Di Turi gaining a base off of a wild pitch. Then Pratt hits a sacrifice fly to right field allowing Norman to score, 2-2. Daniel Guilarte strikes out to end the top of the 8th. In the bottom of the 8th, Disla got on base for the Wood Ducks off of a fielding error by Mudcats third baseman. Then Blackmon walks, both runners are stranded on base by a groundout.

In the bottom of the 9th the Mudcats switch pitchers as Morris Austin comes in for Sanchez. The bottom of the 9th and the 10th inning are scoreless. In the top of the 11th the Wood Ducks switch pitcher as Victor Simeon comes in for Mota. In the bottom of the 11th Cueva is placed on second base and then Disla walks. Blackmon hits a single to bring home Cueva, 3-3.

The Wood Ducks win the game 3-2, with five hits and zero errors. The Mudcats had five hits and one error.

The Wood Ducks host the Carolina Mudcats for Bark in the Park and game two tomorrow afternoon at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

