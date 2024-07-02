Freddies One-Hit Shorebirds Again

July 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Nats one-hit the Shorebirds for the second consecutive night, picking up a 8-1 victory in the process.

Brandon Pimentel's sac fly in the bottom of the first put Fredericksburg up a run, but Delmarva evened it up in the top of the second on a wild pitch.

That would be the only run that Travis Sykora surrendered, as the righty was dominant in his 10th start of the year. Sykora gave up just one base hit, one run, one walk, and struck out a career-best nine men over five complete innings.

The FredNat lineup had plenty of support for him, plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning on a fielder's choice and a wild pitch.

FXBG broke things open in the home half of the third. Marcus Brown yanked a single down the right field line to make it 4-1 Nats, then an E2 brought another run home. Sammy Infante delivered the big swing in the inning with a mammoth two-run home run, then later in the frame, Jose Colmenares ran the lead out to 8-1 with an RBI single.

Armed with a seven-run lead, the Fredericksburg bullpen went to work in the sixth inning. Matt Bollenbacher was the first man through the doors, and he fired two scoreless frames with four punchouts. Kevin Rodriguez followed with a scoreless eighth, before Moises Diaz shut the door with a spotless ninth inning to secure an 8-1 win.

Travis Sykora (1-3) finally notched his first professional win, while Nestor German (1-3) took the loss. In game three, Jarlin Susana (1-7, 4.91) squares off against Eccel Correa (1-0, 3.67) in a 6:05 start time.

