Shorebirds Stymied by Nationals Pitching for Second-Straight Night

July 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (29-47, 6-5) suffered their second consecutive loss to the Fredericksburg Nationals (43-34, 8-3) on Tuesday by a final of 8-1.

The Fred Nats plated the game's first run in the opening frame with a sacrifice fly by Brandon Pimentel to score John McHenry, making it 1-0 Nationals after an inning.

The Shorebirds quickly answered in the second thanks to a triple by Kevin Guerrero who scored moments later on a wild pitch to even the game at one.

The Nationals answered quickly as they scored two runs on a throwing error and a wild pitch to put Delmarva behind 3-1.

The deficit grew for the Shorebirds in the third on an RBI single by Marcus Brown, an error, a two-run homer by Sammy Infante, and a run-scoring single by Jose Colmenares, putting Delmarva in an 8-1 hole following the five-run frame.

The bullpen settled things down for the Shorebirds with Jared Beck throwing 1.2 scoreless innings with 3 strikeouts while Blake Money kept the Nationals off the board in 4 innings with 5 strikeouts, allowing 1 hit.

The pitching staff for Fredericksburg once again had their way against the Shorebirds as they held them to one run on one for the second straight night, led by starter Travis Sykora who struck out nine batters in five innings of work as the Fred Nats cruised to an 8-1 victory.

Travis Sykora (1-3) picked up the win with Nestor German (1-3) taking the loss for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva will look to take the final game in Fredericksburg before the series shifts to Perdue Stadium on Thursday. Eccel Correa gets the ball for the Shorebirds, opposed by Jarlin Susana for the Nationals with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

