Solid Pitching Leads to 3-1 Win Tuesday

July 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies pitcher Ben Hernandez

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies got an excellent game out of four pitchers in a 3-1 win over the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park Tuesday night. The bullpen combined for five scoreless innings behind Bernal's second-consecutive one-run start.

Columbia took the lead in the bottom of the third inning. After Jeremy Reyes issued back-to-back walks to start the inning, he left the game due to an injury. With Rolando Gutierez on the bump, Blake Mitchell was able to collect an RBI single to score Ryan Cepero to tie the game 1-1. The next batter, Austin Charles, drove a base knock to left-center that scored Erick Torres to push Columbia in front 2-1.

Jonatan Bernal looked solid in his second start off the Injured List. He worked four one-run frames and shut Augusta down after lead-off runner Isaiah Drake scored to start off the game.

Ben Hernandez (W, 2-1) kept the hot stretch going. The righty faced two over the minimum in three scoreless innings. Jarold Rosado (H, 3) worked a scoreless ninth before Elvis Novas (S, 2) came on for the ninth. The righty

The Fireflies added another run in the sixth. Hyungchan Um started the game with a single and moved up to second on a throwing error. Later, Aldrin Lucas singled up the middle to plate Um and credit him with his first Carolina League RBI to push Columbia's lead to 3-1.

The GreenJackets struck first again Tuesday. Isaiah Drake poked a lead-off single up the middle and then stole second and third to set the table for Will Verdung to ground out to third to score Drake and put the visitors in the lead 1-0.

The Fireflies close out their series at Segra Park with the Augusta GreenJackets at 6:05 pm. RHP Blake Wolters (2-2, 3.91 ERA) climbs the hill for Columbia and righty Didier Fuentes (2-4, 2.54 ERA) counters for Augusta.

