Scoreless Drought Continues, Pelicans Blanked by RiverDogs 6-0

July 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Wednesday night's game featured another shutout by the Charleston RiverDogs with a 6-0 silencing of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the second game of the Red, White, and Blue series. The Birds' fourth loss in a row dropped them to 33-45 overall and 3-8 in the second half. The RiverDogs improved to 33-43 and 6-5 in the second half.

Three of the four hits for Myrtle Beach came from Reggie Preciado (3-3) on three singles before being removed from the game in the top of the eighth. Cristian Hernandez (1-4, 2B) provided the other hit on a double in the ninth.

After a career-high six innings, starter Yenrri Rojas (2-3) took the loss with three runs, one earned off five hits with two strikeouts. Vince Reilly allowed three runs with two earned in his two frames out of the bullpen.

The RiverDogs collected eight hits with all being singles in the win. Adrian Santana (2-4, RBI) posted the only multi-hit game with an RBI. Raudelis Martinez (1-3, RBI) scored a run and knocked one in for Charleston.

Drew Dowd (2-4) stretched a career-high seven shutout innings with seven strikeouts to take the win. Down allowed three hits and walked three in his outing. Alexander Alberto closed out the final two innings with one hit allowed and one strikeout.

Both starters dominated the first four innings before Charleston scored two in the top of the fifth. With runners on second and third, Bryan Broecker hit a sacrifice fly to right field. The second run scored on the same play as the ball rolled away from catcher Frank Hernandez.

Charleston added another in the top of the sixth on a two-out RBI single by Delgado to make it 3-0.

Three more insurance runs came in the top of the eighth for the RiverDogs. With runners on the corners, the RiverDogs pulled off the double steal as Odalys Peguero scored. Adrian Santana hit an RBI single and Martinez hit a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 6-0.

The Red, White, and Blue series concludes on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m.

