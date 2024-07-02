Dowd Deals as RiverDogs Record Second Straight Shutout in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have still not allowed a run in the current series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, securing a 6-0 road victory on Tuesday night at Pelicans Ballpark. Drew Dowd and Alexander Alberto combined for the team's eighth shutout win of the season.

Dowd earned his second win of the season by tossing a career-high 7.0 innings with seven strikeouts. He scattered three hits and issued three walks. Alberto worked for the second time since joining the RiverDogs (6-5, 33-43) roster, working the final 2.0 innings to seal the contest.

The game moved into the fifth inning with no score. Woo Shin then opened that frame with a line drive single to left off Yenrri Rojas. Raudelis Martinez followed with a base hit in the next at-bat and the RiverDogs had two on with nobody out. A passed ball moved them both into scoring position for Bryan Brocker. The catcher lofted a fly ball to center field that was caught by Alfonsin Rosario. The outfielder fired on target to the plate, but the tag by catcher Frank Hernandez caused the ball to deflect toward the first base dugout as two runs scored.

In the very next inning, the lead grew by a run. Angel Mateo singled with two outs and quickly stole second base. That was an important 90 feet that allowed him to score on Enderson Delgado's bloop single to shallow right field. That RBI single made it 3-0.

In the top of the eighth, Charleston broke the game open by doubling the lead. Odalys Peguero opened the frame with a single and quickly stole second base. Carlos Colmenarez followed with a base hit and runners were on the corners. The two then executed a double steal with Peguero racing home for a 4-0 lead. Adrian Santana followed with an RBI single to right and the lead grew by another run. Finally, a sacrifice fly by Martinez with the bases loaded later in the frame extended the margin to 6-0.

The RiverDogs stole seven bases without being caught in the victory. Santana was the lone hitter with multiple knocks, finishing 2-4 with an RBI. Reggie Preciado provided three of the four hits for Myrtle Beach (3-8, 32-45).

The RiverDogs and Pelicans will meet in front of a packed stadium on Wednesday night in game three of the series. RHP Gary Gill Hill (3-0, 2.06) receives the assignment on the mound for the RiverDogs. Myrtle Beach will hand the ball to RHP Luis Rujano (1-1, 3.76).

