Wood Ducks Claim Series Opener from Mudcats

July 2, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Wood Ducks got a line drive single from Jo Jo Blackmon in the last of the 11th inning on Monday night to beat the Carolina Mudcats 3-2 in the series opener at Grainger Stadium.

Down East (39-36 overall, 4-6 second half) took an early lead with a pair of runs early, scoring in the first inning on an RBI double by Blackmon.

The Wood Ducks added to their lead in the second inning when Esteban Mejia cranked his first homer of the season to give the home team a 2-0 advantage.

Carolina (46-29 overall, 5-5 second half) got on the board in the seventh inning when a Miguel Briceno ground out to plated the first run of the game and pulled the Mudcats to within one run.

The Mudcats would tie the game in the eighth on a Cooper Pratt sacrifice fly, which would eventually send the game into extra innings.

Down East scored the winning run in the 11th on the single by Blackmon that played Arturo Disla who walked earlier in the inning.

The series continues Tuesday night at Grainger Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. The Mudcats return home for Independence Day on Thursday, July 4 when they host Down East, first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

