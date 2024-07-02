Augusta Offense Silenced After First in 3-1 Loss

COLUMBIA, SC: The GreenJackets took a 1-0 lead three batters into the ballgame, but did not score afterwards as the Fireflies produced just offense to take a 3-1 victory Tuesday evening.

Augusta's offense started and stopped at the top of the order, as Isaiah Drake wasted no time by roping the first pitch of the game from Jonatan Bernal up the middle for a base hit. Drake would steal second, then third, before coming around on an RBI groundout from Will Verdung. Bernal would then settle in, stranding the bases loaded in the 2nd and producing four solid innings of one run ball.

Jeremy Reyes got the start and worked two scoreless innings, but absolute disaster struck in the bottom of the 3rd. Reyes walked the first two batters of the inning, and as pitching coach Elvin Nina approached the mound for a visit, it was clear something wasn't right. Nina was joined by manager Wynston Sawyer and athletic trainer Tom Adams, and Reyes was pulled from the game and taken directly to the locker room.

As Rolando Gutierrez was thrust into an emergency situation, the top of the Fireflies' order capitalized on Reyes' unfortunate and premature exit. Blake Mitchell and Austin Charles each clubbed base hits up the middle to score two and give the Fireflies their first lead of the week, one they would not give back.

Bernal gave way to Ben Hernandez out of the bullpen, and the righty held firm in shutting down Augusta's offense. The GreenJackets put a man on base in all three innings against Hernandez, but did not move a runner past second as they were held off the board.

The Fireflies added a run in the 6th off of Giomar Diaz, as Hyungchan Um singled, advanced on an error, and scored on a single from Aldrin Lucas, his first RBI with Columbia. The GreenJackets added at least one baserunner in each of the final two innings, but Jarold Rosado and Elvis Novas both failed to allow a run, and the 'Jackets took their first loss of the week.

Tomorrow, Columbia celebrates Independence Day 24 hours early, putting together a postgame fireworks spectacular in the final game of the week between the two teams to be played at Segra Park. The pitching matchup promises to impress, as 19-year-olds Didier Fuentes and Blake Wolters each take the hill looking to will their teams to a victory in the rubber match. First pitch is slated for 6:05.

The Jackets return home on Thursday for a 9-game homestand, facing the Fireflies for 3 and then the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for 6. Fireworks will be shot on the 4th and 6th, as we celebrate Independence Day at SRP Park. Tickets and more info about all the exciting things happening at SRP Park can be found at greenjacketsbaseball.com.

