Two Favorites Return in June

Hens & Hounds Night

(Toledo Mud Hens) Hens & Hounds Night(Toledo Mud Hens)

The Mud Hens are excited to bring back Hens & Hounds Night for two Tuesdays this summer. Grab your best friend and come to the games on June 29 and July 13.

Dogs will hangout with their humans in the Home Run Terrace, the perfect place to catch all the action and the home run balls. They will also have access to Hensville Park, located outside of the Home Run Terrace. All dogs must be on a six-foot (or less) leash; no retractable leashes are allowed.

Hens and Hounds Night is so popular the Swamp Shop has created a special Mud Hounds themed jersey and hat available for purchase right now.

Tickets are $13 for humans and $8 for dogs. Dog ticket proceeds benefit the Toledo Humane Society and Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

And for the kiddos-- Mud Hens Character Meet & Greet is on Sunday, June 27 and presented by Laurel's Princess Parties. It's a wonderful, magical night filled with princesses, favorite characters, and a mascot or two (or four).

Kids are invited to dress up in their favorite costume or best princess gown and come to the ballgame.

The Guest List

The Winter Sisters (Snow Queen and Ana)

Rapunzel and Ariel

Doc McStuffins and Blippy

Poppy and Branch

Toledo Mud Hens continue their series tonight against Louisville; Fifth Third Field is now at 100-percent capacity. Single game and Group tickets are on sale now for the entire 2021 season. To purchase tickets or to book a group outing call 419-725-4367 or visit www.mudhens.com.

