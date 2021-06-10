Indianapolis Indians (16-15) at Nashville Sounds (22-9)

June 10, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: First Horizon Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #32 / Road #20: Indianapolis Indians (16-15) at Nashville Sounds (22-9)

PROBABLES: RHP Beau Sulser (2-2, 5.18) vs. RHP Thomas Jankins (0-2, 11.57)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: Nashville paired a two-hit performance by its pitching staff with nine runs on 10 hits to beat the Indians last night, 9-4. With the win, the six-game series is now tied at 1-1. The Sounds jumped to an early 6-0 lead with two runs in the first inning and four in the second, thanks in part to a pair of RBI doubles off the bat of Derek Fisher. They racked up all six runs on six hits off Steven Wright before the Indians had recorded five outs in the game. Nashville then scored three more runs in the fourth inning off back-to-back home runs by Jamie Westbrook and Tim Lopes. The Indians got on the board in the fifth inning with a two-run double off the bat of Cole Tucker, and plated two more in the eighth after loading the bases on two walks and an error.

TUCK AT THE TOP: Batting in the leadoff spot last night for the Indians in his first game since being optioned by Pittsburgh on Sunday, Cole Tucker went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two-RBI double. Facing a 9-0 deficit through four innings, Tucker roped a two-out double into center field to score Joe Hudson and Chris Sharpe after a pair of walks. With the hit, Tucker extended his hitting streak with the Indians to three games after hitting in back-to-back contests on May 19-20. It was also his second consecutive multi-RBI game in Triple-A; he drove in three runs on May 20 at St. Paul before being recalled by Pittsburgh. In the bigs, Tucker went 2-for-15 with a double and RBI in eight games.

SHARPE ON THE LEADERBOARD: After entering as a pinch hitter in the top of the fifth inning last night, Chris Sharpe walked twice and scored two runs to tie for the seventh most runs scored in the Triple-A East this season (20). Sharpe's highest league ranking comes in the doubles category, where he is tied for the lead (10) with Columbus' Nolan Jones. His 16 walks on the season are also tied for 11th.

BULLPEN BATTLING: After Blake Weiman surrendered three earned runs on back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning - the first earned runs charged to the Indians bullpen since June 4 (1) - three Indians relievers combined for four innings with just one baserunner allowed to finish out the loss vs. Nashville. Shea Spitzbarth (2.0ip, 1bb), Nick Mears (1.0ip) and Kyle Keller (1.0ip) collected eight of the 10 strikeouts of Sounds batters last night, with Spitzbarth fanning a Triple-A career-high four batters. In the last five games, the Indians bullpen has a 1.29 ERA (3er/21.0ip) with 12 hits allowed, six walks and 28 strikeouts.

INDIANAPOLIS IN THE EAST: Nashville is just the second Triple-A East team with a winning record that the Indians have faced this season. Against teams with a record above .500, the Indians are 1-7 with their first win coming on Tuesday at Nashville. Omaha swept Indianapolis as its first winning opponent of the season.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Nashville continue their six-game series in Tennessee tonight in another 8:05 PM ET start at First Horizon Park. Nashville tied up the series, 1-1, last night after the Indians took the opener on Tuesday night in the Music City. RHP Beau Sulser will take the mound for the Indians vs. RHP Thomas Jankins, who is 0-2 with a 11.57 ERA (24er/18.2ip) in six starts (four appearances) this season. It will be Jankin's first start since May 21, and as a starter he has a 12.94 ERA (23er/16.0ip).

BEAU BREAKING RECORDS: With his start tonight, Beau Sulser will set a new career high with seven games started this season for the Indians. He had previously never started in more than six games in a season, in 2019 with Altoona (6) and 2017 with Short-Season West Virginia (6). In 18 career starts, Sulser is 3-6 with a 4.58 ERA (39er/76.2ip) and 59 strikeouts. In his last outing, he tossed 4.1 two-run innings and fanned a career-high tying seven batters for the first time since July 31, 2018 at Single-A Columbia.

CIRCLE CITY VS. MUSIC CITY: Indianapolis and Nashville played each other as members of the American Association from 1985, when the Sounds entered their first season as a Triple-A affiliate, until 1997. Indianapolis holds the all-time record between the two teams, 149-140, with Nashville holding the advantage in the Music City, 77-70. In 1997, Nashville jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the season series before Indy took 13 of the next 17 matchups to win the series, 13-11.

1994 AMERICAN ASSOCIATION CHAMPS: The Indians were crowned the 1994 American Association champions after besting Nashville, three games to one, in the championship series from Sept. 11-14. Willie Greene gave Indy the series-opening win on the road with a two-homer performance in a 5-3 victory. The Sounds tied the series, but back in the Circle City the Indians notched back-to-back wins for the championship. Greene had two doubles in Game 3 and the Indians fought off a late comeback effort by the Sounds in Game 4, 7-5.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.