Bats Return to Full Capacity with "Re-Opening Night" June 22

June 10, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats today announced they have received approval to operate Louisville Slugger Field at FULL CAPACITY for the remainder of the 2021 baseball season. To celebrate, the Bats are hosting "Re-Opening Night" on Tuesday, June 22 and treating fans to a buy-one-get-one-FREE ticket special on all lower-level seats when Louisville takes on the Indianapolis Indians at 7 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field.

"We're so thrilled to welcome back a full crowd to Louisville Slugger Field," said Bats Executive Vice President, Greg Galiette. "The best part of each season is seeing the smiling faces on fans at the ballpark night in and night out. We can't wait to see everyone back at the park and we hope fans will take advantage of the ticket special to pack Louisville Slugger Field for our first full-capacity game in nearly a year and a half."

Re-Opening Night will also feature an exciting postgame fireworks show, presented by Republic Bank, Humana and GE Appliances, and $1 concessions (hot dogs, soda, chips and popcorn) throughout the evening. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the exclusive BOGO ticket offer on lower-level seats to #PackthePark and welcome back their hometown Bats when the team returns from a 12-game road trip on June 22.

Fans can purchase the BOGO, lower-level tickets for as low as $11. Tickets are available at

BatsBaseball.com, in-person at the Bats Box Office (M-F, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) or by calling (502) 212-2287.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. for Re-Opening Night and first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.

For additional information, email info@batsbaseball.com or call the Bats front office at (502) 212-2287.

*Please note, the BOGO ticket offer is not valid on groups, suites or other packages.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from June 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.