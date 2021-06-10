Snyder Homers, Bullpen Solid in Wings Win Thursday
June 10, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
A Brandon Snyder home run and a strong bullpen was the difference for the Red Wings in a 4-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Thursday night in Allentown, PA.
The Wings (12-21) are now 6-3 on the road trip.
Snyder's two-run home run - his sixth of the season - came in the third inning and gave the Red Wings a 4-2 lead they would not relinquish.
After a Didi Gregorius home run in the first inning, the Wings took the lead in the second on a Cody Wilson RBI single and sac fly by starter Rogelio Armenteros.
Gregorius would tie the game at two with an RBI double in the bottom of the second frame.
Justin Miller anchored the Wings bullpen once again - though he needed more work than usual. The Red Wings closer needed 32 pitches in the ninth inning to escape a two-on, one-out jam to earn the save and lower his ERA to 0.59 on the season.
Alberto Baldonado, Kyle McFarland and Andres Machado also turned in scoreless relief behind Armenteros.
The Wings look for their first three-game win streak of the season on Friday night against Lehigh Valley.
