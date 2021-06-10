Pigs lose by one to Rochester
June 10, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (17-16) lost 4-3 to the Rochester Red Wings (12-21) on Thursday evening at Coca-Cola Park. Didi Gregorius went 3-for-3 with a single, a double, and home run.
That home run by Gregorius came in the bottom of the first inning as he took Rogelio Armenteros deep to lead off the inning. Rochester answered back in the top of the second inning as they took a 2-1 lead against Ramon Rosso. Cody Wilson hit an RBI single to score Humberto Arteaga and Blake Swihart scored on a sacrifice fly by Armenteros.
Gregorius struck again in the bottom of the second inning when hit an RBI double against Armenteros to score Jeff Singer (1-1) and tie the game at 2-2. Rosso pitched just 1 1/3 innings before Singer logged 1 1/3 innings in relief. Brandon Snyder hit a two-run home run against Singer in the top of the third inning to give Rochester a 4-2 lead.
Bailey Falter also tossed 1 1/3 innings in relief before Ethan Evanko pitched three scoreless innings in relief. The IronPigs scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning when Nick Maton hit an RBI double against Bryan Bonnell to cut Rochester's lead to 4-3.
Brady Lail and Mauricio Llovera each pitched a scoreless inning in relief. Justin Miller earned his fifth save of the season by closing out the bottom of the ninth inning. Alberto Baldonado (1-0) earned his first win of the season for Rochester.
Lehigh Valley and Rochester play at 7:05 p.m. on Friday evening at Coca-Cola Park.
