Jumbo Shrimp Rally Past Tides for 6-4 Win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp erased a three-run deficit to come back to beat the Norfolk Tides, 6-4, Thursday in front of season-high crowd 6,376 at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Jacksonville (20-13) tallied 11 hits in the ballgame, highlighted by four from Byrson Brigman, who matched his career-high at the plate. Norfolk (12-19) committed a pair of costly errors, falling to the Jumbo Shrimp for the 10th time this season.

Trailing 3-0 in the fourth inning, Justin Twine led off the frame with a home run to put Jacksonville on the board. Corey Bird then reached on an error, stole second, and with two outs, scored on an RBI single from Brian Miller to trim it to a one-run contest. One batter later, Brigman doubled to left-center to tie the game at 3-3.

In the sixth inning, Jacksonville took the lead. Santiago Chavez was hit by a pitch, and Davis Bradshaw bunted for a base hit, with Chavez making it to third on an overthrow on the play. Miller then bounced into a double-play to score a run and put Jacksonville in front. Brigman continued the rally with a chopper to third base that he hustled into a double. Jesús Sánchez followed by coming through with a looping single to left-center off of Tom Eshelman (loss, 0-3) to put the Jumbo Shrimp in front, 5-3.

The Jacksonville bullpen was superb in relief of Parker Bugg, who made the spot start for Jacksonville and worked two innings. Jake Fishman worked three scoreless innings in relief, rolling two double-play balls, including one to strand the bases loaded in the third inning.

Rob Zastryzny (win, 1-0) struck out seven in 2.2 innings in relief, but yielded a solo home run to Chance Sisco to tighten things at 5-4 in the eighth.

The Jumbo Shrimp got the run right back through in the home half of the inning. Bradshaw led off with a single, and Brigman tripled into the right field corner to score him, giving Jacksonville some breathing room at 6-4.

Tommy Eveld (save, 1) recorded the final out of the eighth inning, and worked a three-up, three-down ninth to close out the contest.

Norfolk took the early advantage on a Domingo Layba solo homer in the second and a Jahmai Jones two-run double in the third inning.

Jacksonville will look to draw even in the series Friday, as they send lefty Eric Stout to the mound to make his first start of the season. He'll be opposed by Norfolk lefty Zac Lowther (0-2, 7.15) in a contest slated for 7:05 p.m.

