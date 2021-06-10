Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: June 10, 2021

June 10, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Thursday, June 10th 7:10 p.m CT Memphis Redbirds (12-20) vs Gwinnett Stripers (17-15) Game 3 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #33 of 120 / Home Game #21 of 60

RHP Tommy Parsons (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Connor Johnstone (1-4, 5.92 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Redbirds dropped both ends of the doubleheader against Gwinnett on Wednesday. In game one, the 'Birds got out to an early lead by scoring four runs in the second inning. Juan Yepez and Evan Mendoza each had RBI singles in the inning and Kramer Robertson produced a two-run double. Gwinnett came back with two runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to win the game 5-4. Game two was a low-scoring affair that needed extra innings. Once again, the Redbirds scored first, this time on a second-inning sacrifice fly from Matt Szczur. The Stripers tied the game with a run in the fifth and won it with two runs in the eighth.

Memphis Starter: Tommy Parsons makes his seventh appearance and fifth start of the season for the Redbirds today. Parsons is coming off his first win of the year after he went six innings in his start against Toledo last Thursday. This will be Parsons' second start of the season against Gwinnett. The 25-year-old pitched against the Stripers on May 28 and yielded six runs in five innings of work. After a three-appearance stretch in which he allowed just three earned runs in 16.0 innings, Parsons has struggled a bit in his last two starts, allowing 12 runs in 11.0 innings. Parsons is in his fourth year in the Cardinals' organization after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Adrian College in 2018.

Gwinnett Starter: Connor Johnstone will get the ball for Gwinnett this evening for his eighth appearance and sixth start of the year. Johnstone struggled in his last start against Jacksonville on June 4, allowing four runs on eight hits in two innings. He started against Memphis on May 29 and gave up five runs in four innings. Prior to that start, Johnstone had allowed more than two runs in just one of his first four outings this season. The 26-year-old made seven appearances with Gwinnett in 2019 and had a 4.97 ERA in 12.2 innings. Johnstone was the Braves' 21st round pick in 2017 out of Wake Forest.

Turning Three: In game one of last night's doubleheader, the Redbirds turned a triple play. With runners on first and second and no outs in the top of the sixth inning, Roel Ramírez induced a ground ball to third base. Rayder Ascanio fielded the ball, stepped on third, threw to Irving Lopez at second and Lopez completed the triple play with a strong relay throw to first.

A Familiar Face: Paul DeJong began an MLB rehab assignment with the Redbirds at AutoZone Park on Saturday night, and has now played four games for the 'Birds. The shortstop has not played for St. Louis since May 12 due to a non-displaced left rib fracture. DeJong began the 2017 season with Memphis, batting .294 in 46 games with 11 home runs and 31 RBIs. DeJong has been a fixture in the Cardinals' lineup since being called up from Memphis, highlighted by a banner 2019 season when he slugged 30 home runs and was named to the National League All-Star Team.

Hey, It's Me Again: The Redbirds and Gwinnett Stripers will become quite used to seeing one another. The Triple-A affiliates of the Cardinals and Braves are scheduled to play 24 total games against one another this season, tied for the most common opponent that Memphis will have. Memphis just visited Gwinnett for a six-game series from May 25-30. The Stripers won five of the six games, outscoring the Redbirds 43-18 in the process.

Going for the Gold: Matthew Liberatore returned to the Redbirds' on Sunday after helping the United States qualify for next month's Olympic Games in Tokyo. Liberatore started the opening game of the qualifying tournament in Florida and earned the win, allowing just one run in five innings against Nicaragua. Liberatore also started the championship game against Venezuela and gave up one run in 4.2 innings in a game the U.S. won 4-2.

