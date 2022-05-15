Two Big Innings Lead Patriots to Win

Somerset Patriots pitcher Ken Waldichuk

Altoona, Pennsylvania - The Somerset Patriots (21-11) powered their way to a 12-8 win over the Altoona Curve (14-19) at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Sunday afternoon.

Chad Bell (3) started the scoring with an opposite field home run in the third. He later struck for a game-tying RBI single in the fifth and a two-run single that highlighted a five-run sixth inning. He finished the game 4-for-5 with two runs and four RBI.

RBI singles by Altoona's Aaron Shackleford and Lolo Sanchez briefly put the Curve on top in the fourth.

Anthony Volpe's sacrifice fly followed Bell's single in the fifth to break the 2-2 tie

Michael Beltre started the scoring in Somerset's half of the sixth. Two more runs also scored on a fielder's choice and error.

The Patriots added four more runs in the seventh on home runs by Jeisson Rosario (2) and Oliver Dunn (1), a three-run blast, for a commanding 12-3 lead.

Altoona closed the gap with a five-run seventh, highlighted by two-run home runs by Brendt Citta (1) and Andres Alvarez (4).

Ken Waldichuk (4-0) went five and allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and six strikeouts for the win.

Noe Toribio (2-1) took the loss after he allowed two runs on two hits in two innings of work.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue at home with a 6:05 pm game against the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) on Tuesday, May 17 at TD Bank Ballpark.

