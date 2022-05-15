Richmond Offense Stalls in 12-1 Loss

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Off a stellar pitching performance, the Harrisburg Senators defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 12-1, in the series finale Sunday afternoon at FNB Field.

Four pitchers from Harrisburg (16-16) held the Flying Squirrels to four total baserunners while firing 11 strikeouts. Richmond (20-13) used seven total pitchers, allowing season-highs with 17 hits and 12 runs.

The Senators took an early 3-0 lead in the first inning when eight batters came to the plate. Drew Millas knocked an RBI single off Flying Squirrels starter Bryan Brickhouse (Loss, 1-2) to open the scoring. A run scored on a Richmond fielding error and KJ Harrison capped the scoring train with a sacrifice fly to left field.

Harrisburg piled on three more runs in the second inning off a Richmond catching error and a two-RBI single from Justin Connell to up the advantage to 6-0.

Gilbert Lara made it a 7-0 ballgame with an RBI single off Travis Perry in the third inning.

Harrisburg starter Ronald Herrera (Win, 2-2) carried a perfect game into the sixth inning until Shane Matheny broke it with a leadoff double. Brett Auerbach bounced into an RBI groundout that scored Matheny from third, breaking the shutout at 7-1.

Herrera finished his start with one run allowed on two hits over six innings with eight strikeouts. He retired the first 15 batters in a row, including six off strikeouts.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jackson Cluff punched an RBI double into right field that increased Harrisburg's lead to 8-1. Wilson Garcia made it a nine-run lead for the Senators with a two-run single in the seventh.

Harrisburg extended their lead to 12-1 in the eighth inning when Millas drove in two runs off a single. It was the first time Taylor Rashi allowed a run this season.

