May 15, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 15, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND HOLDS ON TO EARLY LEAD - Despite the Hartford Yard Goats scoring in the ninth inning, the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Yard Goats, 5-4 on Saturday night. In the first inning with one out, Nick Sogard reached by single, and Devlin Granberg followed with a walk. Both advanced on a wild pitch, putting runners at second and third. Pedro Castellanos lined a base hit to left, driving in both, giving the Sea Dog the lead 2-0. Tyreque Reed brought in Castellanos with an RBI double, increasing their lead to 3-0. The Yard Goats answered in the bottom of the first. Isaac Collins led off with a double and advanced to third on a fly ball from Jameson Hannah. Michael Toglia grounded out, scoring Collins, getting Hartford on the board 3-1. Back-to-back doubles by Jimmy Herron and Willie MacIver produced another run, bringing the score to 3-2. David Hamilton clubbed a home run to center in the second inning. It was Hamilton's fourth long ball of the season and gave the Sea Dogs a 4-2 lead. The Sea Dogs added another run in the top of the fourth with a bases loaded walk from Nick Sogard, increasing their advantage to 5-2. The Yard Goats plated another run in the bottom of the sixth. Kyley Datres and Niko Decolati recorded back-to-back singles and Aaron Schunk brought in Datres with a double, making the score 5-3. Hartford added their final run in the bottom of the ninth inning. Michael Toglia hit a solo homer, making the score 5-4. Andrew Politi recorded the final out immediately after, locking up a 5-4 win for the Sea Dogs.

SEA DOGS BACK IN THIRD PLACE - After the win last night, the Sea Dogs are back in third place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. The Somerset Patriots remain in first place with a 20-11 record, then the Yard Goats are 2.5 games out of first place. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Reading Fightin Phils are only 0.5 games behind the Sea Dogs, tied for fourth place. The Richmond Flying Squirrels are in first place in the Southwest Division, with a 20-12 record.

SEA DOGS AND THEIR STREAKS - Pedro Castellanos is currently on a seven-game hitting streak. He is hitting .320 during that time with a double, home run and six RBI. He has also scored two runs. With a walk last night, Devlin Granberg has extended his on-base streak to 11 games. Granberg is batting .364 with a double, triple, home run and four RBI with a stolen base.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - May 15, 2015: Tim Roberson hit for the cycle in Portland's 13-11 come-from-behind win at New Britain. Roberson completed the third cycle in team history in the 10th inning with a game-winning 2-run triple. His homer was a grand slam in the seventh. Roberson's cycle was the first of two on the season - Manuel Margot on the final Sunday of the season.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Brandon Walter takes the mound for his second start this series. He last pitched on Tuesday May, 10th and allowed season-high seven earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out three in 1.1 innings of work. Walter is the reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Month for April and has thrown 6.0 innings in four of his six outings this season.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2022

May 15, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.