Reading Earns Two Walk-Off Wins in Doubleheader

Logan O'Hoppe's solo home run gave the Reading Fightin Phils a 5-4 walk-off win in the first of two games on Sunday. It was their second walk-off win in a row.

O'Hoppe went 1-2 with two walks while Simon Muzziotti and Jack Conley each had two hits. Jhailyn Ortiz hit a home run for the third-straight game.

Reading struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Muzziotti hit a triple and scored when Ortiz hit a two-run homerun.

Bowie tied the game in the top of the second inning but the R-Phils took the lead in the bottom half. Freylin Minyety and Ali Castillo each hit singles. Muzziotti came through with his second hit of the game, an RBI single to score Minyety.

Once again, the Baysox tied the game in the top of the fourth inning. The visitors held Reading scoreless in fourth and fifth innings.

The home team took another lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Conley led off the inning with a double then Minyety drew a walk and Sal Gozzo got to first on a bunt. Castillo plated Conley for the go-ahead run on a groundout.

A Bowie baserunner scored the tying run on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh inning. O'Hoppe, the first batter of Reading's half of the inning, ended the game with a solo homer to left center field.

James McArthur drew the start for Reading. He pitched four innings and gave up three runs on five hits while striking out seven batters.

Matt Seelinger relieved McArthur to start the fifth inning. He went on to pitch two scoreless innings, giving up a hit and striking out five batters.

Brian Marconi earned the win in Sunday's first game as he pitched the seventh inning and gave up a hit and a run while striking out two batters.

Freylin Minyety came through with the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Logan O'Hoppe and give the Reading Fightin Phils a 4-3 win over the Bowie Baysox. For the third-straight game, the Fightins won in walk-off fashion.

Minyety, Jack Conley and Aldrem Corredor each finished with two hits. The R-Phils took five of six games throughout the homestand against the Baysox.

Reading scored the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning. Corredor bunted his way to first base and advanced to second base when O'Hoppe was hit by a pitch. Josh Ockimey hit an RBI single to right field and Corredor crossed home plate to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Bowie scored two runs in the top of the third inning while holding the R-Phils scoreless for three innings.

Jhailyn Ortiz got on base with a lead-off double to start the bottom of the fifth inning. He tied the game on Corredor's RBI single. Two batters later, Conley singled to left field. Minyety followed with an RBI single to right field and Corredor scored.

The Baysox tied the game in the top of the sixth when Joseph Ortiz hit a solo home run to lead off the inning but McKinley Moore got out of the inning without allowing another run.

Reading sent five pitchers from its bullpen to the mound in Sunday's second game. Billy Sullivan got the start and pitched a clean inning without allowing a run or hit.

Tyler Carr pitched the next two innings, giving up two runs on two hits and striking out two batters.

Bubby Rossman came on to pitch the next two innings and didn't allow a hit or run while also finishing with two strikeouts.

Moore pitched the sixth inning, giving up a run on the homer by Ortiz but he finished the frame without allowing another run or hit and striking out one batter.

Ofreidy Gomez earned the win in the nightcap game, pitching a scoreless seventh inning. He gave up one hit and struck out one batter.

The Fightins will play at FirstEnergy Stadium next on Tuesday, May 24 at 11:00 AM.

