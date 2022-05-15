Ducks Rally Late to Split Doubleheader with SeaWolves

The Akron RubberDucks score late in game two to split the doubleheader with the Erie SeaWolves losing 9-0 in game one and winning 3-2 in game two on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park

Turning Point

Trailing 2-1 headed into the bottom of the sixth in game two, Akron started the rally when George Valera worked a leadoff walk followed by Jonathan Engelmann being hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. After a great sac bunt by Chris Roller advanced the runners, Eric Rodriguez singled home Valera to tie the game. Daniel Schneemann followed with a sac-fly to right to put the Ducks ahead 3-2.

Erie jumped out in front in game one in the third inning when Andrew Navigato singled and Parker Meadows doubled to put runners on first and second with no outs. A batter later, Kerry Carpenter launched a three-run home run to put the SeaWolves ahead 3-0.

Mound Presence

Luis Oviedo got the start in a bullpen game for Akron in game two. Oviedo worked two strong innings with two strikeouts. Manuel Alvarez worked a scoreless inning followed by two innings of one run relief by Nic Enright. Kyle Marman allowed a run in two-thirds of an inning. Kevin Kelly worked a scoreless inning and a third to pick up the win.

Logan Allen got the start in game one and looked sharped early striking out the side in order in the first. However Erie got to the lefty for three home runs: a three-run home run in the third and fifth and a solo shot in the fifth. In total, Allen worked five innings allowing seven runs on 10 hits while striking out 10. Jerson Ramirez followed with a scoreless inning in his first outing since being activated off the injured list. Kevin Coulter followed with an inning allowing two runs.

Duck Tales

Akron scored its first run of the doubleheader in bottom of the fourth when Schneemann lifted a sac-fly to right to bring home Valera to tie game two at 1-1.

The RubberDucks offense was held in check all of game number one. The only Akron base runner of the game was Will Brennan, who doubled off the wall in right field to leadoff the bottom of the fifth.

Notebook

The game two win gave the RubberDucks the series win, which makes them a perfect 3-0 in series at home this season...Schneemann had his first multi-RBI game of the season...Allen's 10 strikeouts, 10 hits allowed and seven runs allowed are all career highs...Game Time: 1:40/1:58...Attendance: 3,459.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before traveling to Binghamton for a six-game series with the Rumble Ponies starting Tuesday at 11:05 a.m. The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

