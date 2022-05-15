Senators Explode for 12-1 Victory

The Senators broke out the bats Sunday afternoon in a 10-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Harrisburg scored three times each in the first two innings and cruised to the win. Ronald Herrera retired the first 15 batters before a double by Shane Matheny. Harrisburg outhit the Squirrels 17-2.

Ronald Herrera started and was nearly perfect for six frames. He allowed a leadoff double in the sixth inning which ended his perfect game bid. He allowed a run on two hits, struck out seven and didn't walk a batter. He earned his second win. Alex Troop, Matt Cronin, and Matt Brill all followed with all going a scoreless inning and allowing just two walks.

Gilbert Lara, Wilson Garcia, and Drew Millas all had three hits for the Senators. Millas drove in two with a double. Harrisburg had 17 hits to raise their team batting average to .239. Mitch Longo, Justin Connell, and Jackson Cluff chipped in with two hits each. Millas drove in three and scored three.

The Senators didn't commit an error for the seventh time in eight games. Harrisburg committed just one error in the series. The 17 hits is a season-high for the Senators. The first three batters in the Senators order batted six times in the game. The Sens had a season high five doubles. Harrisburg went 7-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

The Senators and Portland Sea Dogs play game one of their six-game series in Portland Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 5:50 p.m.

