Max Castillo Promoted to Triple-A Buffalo

Manchester, N.H. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Sunday that right-handed pitcher Max Castillo has been promoted from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Castillo recorded 14 wins in 27 games, 26 starts, with the Fisher Cats over the past two seasons. He led all Double-A pitchers with 11 victories last year. Castillo fanned 35 batters in 29 innings this year and held opposing hitters to a .198 batting average. He was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week on April 17 after giving up just one hit in nine scoreless innings against Hartford.

The Caracas, Venezuela native was signed by the Blue Jays as an international free agent on September 25, 2015. Castillo was a mid-season All-Star with Class A Lansing in 2018 and a post-season All-Star with Class A Advanced Dunedin in 2019. He has a career 43-18 record with a 3.91 ERA in 102 games, 94 starts. This is the first time Castillo has been promoted to Triple-A.

In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Mike Ellenbest has been activated from the 7-day injured list. Ellenbest pitched in 25 games for the Fisher Cats last season and three additional games in 2019. He recently recorded a win Tuesday on a rehab assignment with Class A Dunedin, tossing one scoreless, hitless inning.

The Fisher Cats wrap up the current homestand at Delta Dental Stadium against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets affiliate) Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Following a 12-game road trip, the Fisher Cats return home for a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox affiliate) Tuesday, May 31 - Sunday, June 5.

