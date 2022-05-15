Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in Series Finale Loss

Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs (15-18) scored six runs in the ninth inning, but their comeback fell short, 7-6 against the Hartford Yard Goats (19-14) on Sunday at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford Connecticut.

The Yard Goats broke onto the scoreboard first, bringing two runs in against Sea Dogs starter Brandon Walter in the bottom of the second. With two outs, Brenton Doyle walked, and Daniel Cope reached on a throwing error. Both scored on an Aaron Schunk double, gaining the lead, 2-0.

Hartford added one in the bottom of the fourth. Doyle hit a solo homer to right, extending their lead 3-0. In the bottom of the sixth, Kyle Datres contributed another run with a solo long ball, making it 4-0. They added two more in the sixth on a Schunk homer, expanding their advantage to 6-0.

More offense came for the Yard Goats in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs, Michael Toglia and Jimmy Herron collected back-to-back singles. Datres continued his good day, driving in Toglia with a base hit, adding to Hartford's lead 7-0.

The Sea Dogs' offense erupted in the top of the ninth, scoring six runs. Kole Cottam walked, Christian Koss singled, and Tyler Dearden was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Brandon Howlett forced in the first run of the game for Portland with a walk, making it 7-1. One out later, David Hamilton cleared the bases with a double, cutting into the lead 7-4. Nick Sogard followed with an RBI single, scoring Hamilton and bringing them within two runs, 7-5. Pedro Castellanos drove in the final run with a single, but the Sea Dogs couldn't muster any more offense, falling in the finale 7-6.

Nick Bush (3-2) tossed 5.0 scoreless innings, giving up four hits while striking out four, picking up his third win of the year. Walter (1-2) pitched 5.2 innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits while walking one and striking out four in his second loss of the season.

The Sea Dogs enjoy a league-wide off-day on Monday before returning to Hadlock Field to welcome in the Harrisburg Senators for a six-game series. The series starts on Tuesday with a 6:00 PM first pitch.

