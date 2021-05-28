Tulsa Takes Down Travs in 13

North Little Rock, AR-The Tulsa Drillers outlasted the Arkansas Travelers in a 13 inning affair on Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park by the score of 6-2. The game lasted four hours and 37 minutes and finished with a light rain falling. Both teams failed to score in the 10th and 12th innings while tallying once in the 11th before the Drillers broke it open with four runs in the 13th. Those runs came off of outfielder Connor Lien, who was getting the night off, after the Travs were out of available pitchers. Both pitching staffs went toe to toe all night. The Drillers did not allow an earned run for the entire night and held the Travs without a hit from the fifth inning on. Arkansas starter Ian McKinney dealt for six shutout innings and struck out eight to regain the league strikeout lead.

Moments That Mattered

* Tulsa scored in the top of the 11th and had runners at second and third with no one out but failed to add on. Darin Gillies, in his second inning of relief, rallied to strike out the next two batters and get a fly out to keep the Travs within one.

* Arkansas tied it in the bottom of the 11th when Stephen Wrenn came home from third on a wild pitch with two out.

* Lien retired the first two hitters in the 13th before Devin Mann hit a two-run double and Michael Busch followed with a two-run home run to put the Drillers up four.

Notable Travs Performances

* LHP Ian McKinney: 6 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 8 K

* RHP Jack Anderson: 2 IP, H, BB, K

* RHP Darin Gillies: 2 IP, 2 H, UER, 4 K

News and Notes

* It was the first extra inning game of the season at Dickey-Stephens Park. Arkansas is now 0-3 in contests lasting longer than nine innings.

* The Travelers went 0-18 with runners in scoring position on the night and are now 1-35 in those situations through the first three games of the series.

Up Next

Arkansas and Tulsa meet again on Friday night with right-hander Penn Murfee (1-0, 4.97) making the start against righty Andre Jackson (0-1, 3.94). First pitch is at 7:10 with fireworks afterwards. The game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

Jack Anderson pitched two scoreless innings to help force extra innings. Mark Wagner

