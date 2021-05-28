Big Fourth Propels Midland to Victory
May 28, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
MIDLAND, Texas - The Midland RockHounds used a six-run fourth inning to separate themselves in a 8-6 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday night.
The RoughRiders (14-7) struck first on a Steele Walker solo home run in the third, but Midland (11-11) quickly tied it up in the bottom of the inning on a Devin Foyle RBI triple.
After a Jax Biggers RBI groundout in the top of the fourth to make it 2-1 Frisco, the RockHounds exploded in the bottom of the fourth. Midland scored six runs on six hits in the inning to put themselves out in front 7-2.
After a Midland insurance run in the seventh, Bubba Thompson crushed an opposite-field grand slam to right, pulling the Riders closer, but 8-6 was as close as they would get.
Brady Feigl (2-1) earned the win for the RockHounds in his start while Joe Kuzia (1-1) was saddled with the loss for Frisco.
The RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the RockHounds on Saturday, May 29 with a 7:00 p.m. first pitch for game five. RHP Hans Crouse (0-0, 0.00) starts for Frisco against Midland's RHP Kyle Friedrichs (0-0, 4.91).
For information on the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.
