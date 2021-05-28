Big Fourth Propels Midland to Victory

May 28, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release







MIDLAND, Texas - The Midland RockHounds used a six-run fourth inning to separate themselves in a 8-6 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday night.

The RoughRiders (14-7) struck first on a Steele Walker solo home run in the third, but Midland (11-11) quickly tied it up in the bottom of the inning on a Devin Foyle RBI triple.

After a Jax Biggers RBI groundout in the top of the fourth to make it 2-1 Frisco, the RockHounds exploded in the bottom of the fourth. Midland scored six runs on six hits in the inning to put themselves out in front 7-2.

After a Midland insurance run in the seventh, Bubba Thompson crushed an opposite-field grand slam to right, pulling the Riders closer, but 8-6 was as close as they would get.

Brady Feigl (2-1) earned the win for the RockHounds in his start while Joe Kuzia (1-1) was saddled with the loss for Frisco.

The RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the RockHounds on Saturday, May 29 with a 7:00 p.m. first pitch for game five. RHP Hans Crouse (0-0, 0.00) starts for Frisco against Midland's RHP Kyle Friedrichs (0-0, 4.91).

For information on the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.334.1993.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.