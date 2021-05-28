Drillers Bullpen Plays Big Role in Extra Innings Win

North Little Rock, AR - The In what was unquestionably their craziest game of the year, the Tulsa Drillers outlasted the Arkansas Travelers to claim a 6-2 victory in 13 innings Thursday night at Dickey-Stephens Park. It was the second straight win for the Drillers over the first-place Travs.

Drillers pitchers held Arkansas without a hit over the game's final eight innings, but the win did not come easily.

The outcome was finally decided when the Travelers had to use a position player to pitch the 13th inning. Tulsa took advantage and scored four times to finally reach an outcome.

The Travelers took an early lead in the marathon when Drillers' starting pitcher Gerardo Carrillo missed a catch covering first base on a double play attempt.

The Drillers scored their first run in the seventh. Hunter Feduccia reached first on a walk followed by a single from Michael Busch that put two runners on base. Donovan Casey then singled to left bringing in Feduccia to tie the game at 1-1.

It remained tied into extra innings, and it took until the 11th for a run to score. Feduccia brought in the go-ahead run on a double that scored the placed runner, Jacob Amaya, from third.

Arkansas extended the game by scoring in the bottom half of the inning. With the placed runner at second, a groundout moved the runner to third. Two batters later, with two outs, Tulsa reliever Guillermo Zuniga delivered a wild pitch that allowed the runner to score to make it 2-2 and keep the game going.

After a scoreless 12th the Travelers were out of pitchers and outfielder Connor Lien came in to pitch. The Drillers took advantage scoring four runs on a double from Devin Mann and a home run from Michael Busch.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*The Drillers bullpen did not allow a hit for the final eight innings.

*Justin Bruihl threw 3.2 perfect innings in relief.

*The game went 4 hours and 37 minutes, easily being the longest Drillers game so far this season.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue their 12-game road trip on Friday with their fourth game in Little Rock.

Tulsa at Arkansas, Friday, May 28, 7:10 PM at Dickey-Stephens Park. Tulsa RHP Andre Jackson (0-0, 3.49 ERA) versus Arkansas RHP Penn Murfee (1-0, 4.97 ERA).

