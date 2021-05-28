Fletcher Homers Late, Soddies Fall in CC

Corpus Christi, Texas - Despite a late go-ahead blast from outfielder Dominic Fletcher in the seventh inning, the Sod Poodles fell 3-2 on Friday night to the Corpus Christi Hooks at Whataburger Field.

Fletcher belted a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh off Hooks right-hander Chad Donato, breaking a tie and giving Amarillo a 2-1 lead.

The Hooks responded in the bottom half of the inning.

Sod Poodles starter Tommy Henry returned to the mound after tossing six innings of one-run ball, collecting nine strikeouts in the process. Henry proceeded to allow a leadoff double to David Hensley and walked Norel Gonzalez to start the frame.

Amarillo reliever Edgar Arredondo (4-1) entered and immediately induced a 3-6-3 double play. With Hensley on third, C.J. Stubbs lifted a shallow fly ball to right field beyond Luis Basabe's outstretched glove, plating Hensley and tying the game at 2-2. Moments later, Scott Manea punched an RBI double down the right field line. Manea's hit scored Stubbs and gave Corpus Christi a 3-2 edge.

Donato (1-1) then spun two scoreless frames to end the ballgame and secure Corpus Christi's victory.

Both starting pitchers, Henry and Hooks righty Cesar Rosado, shined on Friday evening. Rosado went five scoreless innings and matched Henry's nine punchouts. Henry's strikeout total matched a season and career-high.

After four scoreless frames, Henry allowed a solo homer to Manea. The Hooks kept that 1-0 lead until the top of the sixth, when Basabe tripled and was brought home on Jarett Rindfleisch's groundout.

The game stayed tied until Fletcher's long ball in the seventh.

Amarillo (11-11) and Corpus Christi (9-12) continue their six-game set on Saturday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. The Sod Poodles throw righty Ryan Weiss, while the Hooks start lefty Parker Mushinski.

The game is aired on Amarillo's NewsTalk 940 AM and along the Sod Poodles Radio Network, as pregame coverage starts at 6:45 p.m. with Sam Levitt.

