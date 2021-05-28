Surge Drop Second in a Row to Cardinals

May 28, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Wichita, KS - The Wind Surge sputter offensively as the Springfield Cardinals, Double-A affiliate of the Saint Louis Cardinals, win Friday night's game 5-2 from Riverfront Stadium.

Starter Austin Schulfer struggled early, as have other Surge pitchers during this homestand. He allowed six hits and three runs over four and two-thirds innings, however he would allow only one earned run. A pair of RBI singles hurt him in the second, and a crucial error allowed another to score in the top of the third. Schulfer would finish with three strikeouts and two walks.

For the second night in a row, Wichita struggled offensively. They would finish with only six hits, stranding ten total on base. Their first run of the night would come on an Aaron Whitefield walk in the bottom of the seventh, and their second run coming on a Jermaine Palacios solo home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Hector Lujan would come on in relief of Schulfer, allowing one hit, one run, and two strikeouts in two and a third innings of work. His lone hit and run would come on a solo home run in the top of the seventh. Ryan Mason would come on for the Wind Surge in the eighth, allowing three hits and no runs.

Jonathan Cheshire would attempt to finish the game for the Surge; however, he too would struggle, allowing two hits, a run, and a walk all in the top of the ninth. He has now allowed runs in each of his appearances for the Wind Surge.

NOTES: OF BJ Boyd was signed by the Twins via Free Agency and assigned to Wichita.

COMING UP: Wichita and Springfield will play the fifth game of the series on Saturday evening, with the first pitch at 6:05pm. Wichita will start RHP Josh Winder (1-0) against Springfield's LHP Domingo Robles (0-0). RADIO/TV: KGSO 1410 AM and 93.9 FM, MiLB-TV and Windsurge.com

The Wind Surge will remain at Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday June 1st with another six-game homestand against the Arkansas Travelers, affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. Single Game Tickets are available at https://www.milb.com/wichita/tickets/single-game-tickets

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.