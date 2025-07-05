Wichita Falls to Tulsa

July 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. (July 5, 2025)-Christian MacLeod threw his longest start of the season in a 3-2 loss by the Wichita Wind Surge to the Tulsa Drillers at Equity Bank Park.

Kyler Fedko lined a single to center for the game's first run in the bottom of the first, improving his Texas League RBI amount to 51.

Taylor Young popped a bloop single into shallow right to tie the game in the top of the fifth. He'd shoot one to the right-center gap before the stretch in the seventh, but Kala'i Rosario reached out and snared the fly ball for the final out in the inning.

MacLeod went for his longest start of the season, going for five innings with an earned run given up on three hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Jaylen Nowlin followed with two two-hit frames as the first man out of the bullpen.

Fedko scored on an infield groundout in the home half of the seventh to give the lead back to Wichita. Jacob Wosinski then walked the tightrope and escaped an eighth-inning jam with the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position.

Chris Newell and Yeiner Fernandez proceeded to tie the game and take the lead 3-2 in the top of the ninth on a pair of RBI doubles to the right center alleyway. While the tying run for the Wind Surge reached third base, a check swing strikeout ended the night.

Tanner Andrews takes the loss, falling to 1-2 on the season. In the ninth inning, he gave up two earned runs on three hits with a walk and a strikeout.

POSTGAME NOTES

Christian MacLeod throws his longest start of the season (5 IP).

Jaylen Nowlin is up to an 11 inning no-earned run streak over his last six appearances out of the bullpen.

Wichita left 14 men on base, their third-most in a game this season.

Ben Ross is up to a 14 game on base streak.

Gabby Gonzalez is up to a 13 game on base streak.

Wichita finishes the series with the Tulsa Drillers on July 6 at 1:05 PM on Family Fun Day at Equity Bank Park.







