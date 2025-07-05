Bratt, Chavez Power RoughRiders to Win over Travelers

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas - The Frisco RoughRiders prevailed over the Arkansas Travelers 6-1 on Saturday night from Dickey-Stephens Park.

Arkansas (7-5, 42-38) struck first in the bottom of the third when Josh Hood ripped an RBI double to put the Travelers in front 1-0.

Frisco (4-7, 42-37) then poured in six unanswered runs. In the top of the fifth, Cam Cauley and Keith Jones II pounded a pair of RBI singles, snatching a 2-1 lead. Cauley then drilled an RBI double in the top of the sixth, capturing a 3-1 advantage.

In the top of the seventh, Frainyer Chavez skied a three-run home run over Arkansas right fielder Lazaro Montes, propelling the Riders to a 6-1 lead.

Frisco starter Mitch Bratt (5-2) notched the victory and his sixth quality start of the season, allowing one run on three hits while whiffing eight over six frames. Riders relievers Travis MacGregor, Gerardo Carrillo and Josh Mollerus combined for three scoreless innings.

Arkansas starter Dylan File (4-2) took the loss, yielding two runs while punching out eight across 4.2 innings.

Notes to Know:

-Bratt now leads the Texas League with 91 strikeouts.

-Riders pitching has surrendered just three runs on six hits over their last two games.

-Cauley has knocked in six runs this week against Arkansas, tied for the second-most in the Texas League during that timeframe.

Frisco and Arkansas close out the series at 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 6th from Dickey-Stephens Park. RoughRiders RHP Trey Supak (5-2, 4.17) battles Travelers RHP Marcelo Perez (0-0, 4.50).

