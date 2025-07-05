CC Wins Fourth in a Row

July 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks secured a series victory over the Missions Saturday night, rolling past their I-37 rivals, 8-2, before 5,002 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi, winning four in a row for the first time this season, has claimed seven of its last nine games.

Bryce Mayer turned in a dapper Double-A debut, limiting San Antonio to four baserunners over five innings. Mayer retired nine of the first 10 Missions he faced before stranding a lead-off walk and two-out single in the fourth.

Meanwhile the Hooks vaulted in front with a four-run second. Following singles by Orlando Martinez and Garret Guillemette, Pascanel Ferreras drew a walk to loaded the bases for Ryan Wrobleski who bounced a double down the left-field line for a 3-0 CC lead.

John Garcia promptly plated Wrobleski with a line drive base hit to left.

Tommy Sacco Jr. made it 6-0 by cracking a bases-loaded single with two away in the third. Guillemette, who went went 3-for-4 with a double, and Wrobleski scored on the play.

Wes Clarke singled to start the fourth and, following a wild pitch, scampered home on the opposite-field knock by Martinez.

Zach Cole capped the scoring by launching a mammoth home run to deep left-center, as he did Friday night. Cole, homering in four straight games, has clubbed seven home runs to go along with 15 RBIs over his last six contests.

Mayer struck out six in his 77-pitch outing with his lone blemish being a Ripken Reyes long ball in the fifth.

Manuel Urias seized the large advantage by throwing 34 of 51 pitches for strikes over four sterling frames of relief. The only base runner allowed by Urias was a Nerwilian Cedeño homer in the seventh.







