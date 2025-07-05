Saturday Contest Goes to Frisco

July 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Behind a strong start from lefty Mitch Bratt, the Frisco Rough RoughRiders defeated the Arkansas Travelers, 6-1 on Saturday night. Bratt worked six frames, surrendering just a run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight. Arkansas struck first but Frisco scored six unanswered from the fifth through seventh innings. Cam Cauley had two hits and two runs batted in while Frainyer Chavez homered for the Riders. Bratt was the winning pitcher while Dylan File took the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Caleb Cali and Josh Hood hit doubles in the third inning to put the Travs out to a 1-0 lead.

* Keith Jones dropped in a two out RBI single putting Frisco in front in the fifth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Josh Hood: 1-3, 2B, RBI

* RHP Dylan File: L, 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 8 K

News and Notes

* Travs pitchers struck out 13 for the second straight game, matching a season high.

* File's eight Ks matched the most by any Arkansas pitcher in 2025.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with righty Marcelo Perez (1-0, 4.50) starting for Arkansas against righty Trey Supak (5-2, 4.17). First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. There is a team card set giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, it is Operation: Military Appreciation, a Family Sunday, free kids zone and splash pad and kids run the bases after the game. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







