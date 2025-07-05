Hooks Win Their Fourth Straight Game over Missions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Seven runs in the first four innings helped the Corpus Christi Hooks (7-4, 29-50) secure their fourth straight win over the San Antonio Missions (4-7, 43-37) on Saturday night. Bryce Mayer picked up a win in his Double-A debut, and 13 hits directed the Hooks to an 8-2 victory.

The Hooks attacked Braden Nett early with an outburst in the second inning. They loaded the bases for Ryan Wrobleski, who snuck a grounder past the dive of third baseman Marcos Castañon and into the left field corner to clear the bases. John Garcia followed with an RBI single before the Hooks juiced the bases again, so Nett had to leave the game with just one out in the second. J.B. Wendelken entered and induced a double play that ended the inning, but Corpus led 4-0.

Tommy Sacco Jr. drove in two more in the third off Wendelken, and Orlando Martinez singled in a run against Jared Kollar in the fourth to give the Hooks a touchdown advantage. With plenty of offense, Mayer calmly navigated his first Double-A start. He didn't allow a hit until the fourth inning, and his lone run came on a Ripken Reyes solo homer in the fifth. His five solid innings handed him a win in his Corpus Christi debut.

Ryan Och nicely weaved through trouble to provide 1.2 scoreless innings, but Andrew Moore gave up another homer to Zach Cole. Cole's fifth homer of the week made it 8-2 Hooks.

Nerwilian Cedeño fired off a solo blast in the seventh, but it fell well short of erasing the Hooks' early cushion. Manuel Urias carried Corpus Christi the rest of the way with four solid innings out of the bullpen, and he finalized an 8-2 Corpus Christi win.

UP NEXT:

The Missions conclude their battle with the Hooks in Corpus Christi at Whataburger Field on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Right-hander Henry Baez (2-2, 2.38) goes for the Missions while the Hooks counter with righty Ethan Pecko (0-4, 6.29). Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com or by calling 210-675-7275.







