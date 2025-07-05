Springfield Falls to Northwest Arkansas on Saturday

July 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Springfield Cardinals dropped the fifth game of the set to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday _. It snapped a four-game win streak for Springfield and a six-game losing streak for the Naturals.

DECISIONS:

W: Frank Mozzicato (0-3)

L: Hancel Rincon (2-1)

Baez BOPS. Joshua Baez gets Springfield on the board with a solo shot in the second. pic.twitter.com/l5p3KAL357 - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 6, 2025

NOTES:

Jordan Walker snapped an 0-for-10 stretch with Springfield with an RBI double in the third inning.

Joshua Baez hit a solo homer in the second, his first long ball since June 19.

Springfield surrendered eight unanswered runs from the fourth inning on.

UP NEXT:

Springfield Cardinals at NW Arkansas Naturals, 2:05 PM, Sunday, July 6

LHP Ixan Henderoson (3-4, 2.75) vs LHP Hunter Owen (4-3, 4.27)

