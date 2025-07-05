Nivens Four Hits, Four RBI Help Naturals Take Down Cardinals 8-2

July 5, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Spencer Nivens matched his career-high in hits and drove in four RBI in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (4-7, 37-43) 8-2 win over the Springfield Cardinals (6-5, 49-31). The victory spelled an end to NWA's season-long, six-game losing streak. The Naturals and Cardinals close out their series on Sunday at 2:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas.

The Cardinals scored in the top of the second inning. Joshua Baez hit a one-out, solo home run off Naturals' starting pitcher Shane Panzini to give Springfield their first lead, 1-0. The Cards added another tally in the third to double their lead.

Trailing by two, the Naturals exploded at the plate in the bottom of the fourth. The half-inning featured numerous doubles, from Jordan Groshans, Nivens, Sam Ruta and Isan Díaz. Nivens' came with two RBI, and Ruta's drove in the go-ahead run, which gave Northwest Arkansas a 3-2 lead.

The Nats added to their lead in the fifth inning. Javier Vaz led off with a single and moved to third on Jack Pineda's base knock. Pineda stole second, and an errant throw allowed Vaz to score and Pineda to advance to third base. Nivens plated him on a single, his third hit of the game, which put NWA up 5-2.

In the sixth, the Naturals converted on a third-straight multi-run inning. Diego Hernandez led off with a walk and moved to scoring position when Kyle Hayes reached on a base on balls. Vaz singled to load the bases, and Pineda hit a sac fly that scored Hernandez. Nivens' RBI single plated Hayes which marked the Royals' number 30 prospect's fourth run batted in of the game.

Northwest Arkansas added a run in the seventh inning when Dustin Dickerson walked to extend his on-base streak to 12 games. He scored on Díaz's first RBI as a Natural, a single that put NWA up 8-2. The bullpen held the score there, and the Naturals took down the Cardinals to snap their six-game skid.

Northwest Arkansas concludes their series against Springfield on Sunday at 2:05 PM CT at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. Fans can follow the action with the Voice of the Naturals, Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.







Texas League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.