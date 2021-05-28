2021 Springfield Cardinals Giveaway Items Announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Hey, Cardinals fans! We hear (and feel) your excitement and anticipation surrounding the 2021 giveaway schedule at Hammons Field...because we're excited too! Following the St. Louis Cardinals announcing their June giveaways and with Hammons Field opening up to full capacity on June 1, we're thrilled to announce our lineup of Promotional Giveaway Items!

To start things off, we're excited to announce that the Central Bank White Cardinals Cap Giveaway (2,000 Fans) will be the first giveaway of the 2021 season on Saturday, June 12 when the Cardinals host the Arkansas Travelers (AA, Mariners) at 6:05 p.m.! Official giveaway dates for all other items will follow soon. And in case you missed it, as of last week, masks are no longer required in indoor or outdoor areas of Hammons Field.

Remember, our RED Access Members with Promo Club Memberships will receive ALL 2021 giveaway items as a part of their Promo Club Membership! If you would like to become a RED Access Member and join the Cardinals Promo Club, visit springfieldcardinals.com/memberships for more information and to get your name on our RED Access Membership waiting list today.

We now present...our 2021 giveaway items:

Springfield Cardinals Bobbleheads

- Aaron Sachs & Associates Whitey Herzog Career Highlights Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000 Fans)

- Vision Clinic Yadier Molina Springfield Cardinals Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000 Fans)

- Price Cutter & Bar-S Foods Dylan Carlson Mystery Switch Hitter Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000 Fans)

- Loren Cook Company Ted Simmons Career Highlights Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000 Fans)

Wearables

Sat, 6/12: Central Bank White Cardinals Cap Giveaway (2,000 Fans)

- American National Mystery (4, 8, 13, 50) Red Batting Practice Dry Fit Shirt Giveaway (2,000 Fans)

- Ozarks Coca-Cola Super Soft Shirt Giveaway (2,000 Fans)

- Mercy Navy Crossbody Purse Giveaway (2,000 Fans)

- Aaron Sachs & Associates Route 66 Super Soft Shirt Giveaway (2,000 Fans)

More fun for everyone!

- American National Christmas in July Louie Claus Snow Globe Giveaway (2,000 Fans)

- Great Southern Bank Build-A-Bear Giveaway (2,000 Fans)

- Hiland Dairy Red Wiffle Ball Bat Set Giveaway (2,000 Fans)

- Mercy 15-Year Team Commemorative Canvas Giveaway (2,000 Fans)

Fans have come to love Busch Stadium Exclusives in Springfield. We're ready to announce that one of this year's Busch Stadium Exclusives will be the St. Louis Cardinals 1942 Word Champions Budweiser Beer Stein Giveaway (2,000 Fans, age 21+). A full list of all 2021 Busch Stadium Exclusives Giveaways at Hammons Field is coming soon!

Want tickets for the first giveaway of the season? Click here for the Central Bank White Cardinals Cap Giveaway (2,000 Fans) on Saturday, June 12.

