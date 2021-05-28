Missions Split Doubleheader in Northwest Arkansas

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions split their doubleheader against the Naturals Friday night. The Missions were victorious in game one by a final score of 3-2. The Naturals were victorious in game two by a final score of 6-0.

In game one, Jack Suwinski got the action going with a solo home run in the top of the 2nd inning.

In the top of the fifth inning, Northwest Arkansas put two runners on with no outs. Following a groundout, the Naturals had two runners on with no outs. Rudy Martin hit a two-run single to give the Naturals a 2-1 lead.

The Missions regained the lead in the top of the 6th inning. Chandler Seagle drew a walk to get the inning started. Then Jose Azocar hit his first home run of the season to give San Antonio a 3-2 lead.

The Naturals had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the 7th. Jose Quezada put a runner on third base with one out. He struck out the last two batters to finish the game and convert his third save of the season.

In game two, the Naturals took an early lead and never look back. Freddy Fermin launched a three-run home run off Missions' starter Adrian Martinez in the bottom of the first inning. Fermin drove in another run in the bottom of the third inning to make it a 4-0 game.

Northwest Arkansas put the game out of hand with a two-run inning in the bottom of the fourth inning. Adrian Martinez fell to 0-3 on the season.

The Missions will continue their six-game road series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Saturday, May 29th. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (0-2, 5.87) will start for San Antonio against left-hander Derrick Adams (0-0, 0.90). First pitch will be at 6:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 119th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

