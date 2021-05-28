Three Blasts, Jackson Push Drillers Past Arkansas

May 28, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - After a 13-inning marathon the previous game, the Tulsa Drillers needed only nine innings Friday night to get a second consecutive victory in Little Rock. The Drillers hit three home runs and got a four-hit night from Donovan Casey to take down the Arkansas Travelers 7-3.

Starting pitcher Andre Jackson picked up his first win of the season, going 5.0 innings, the longest outing by a Tulsa starter this season.

The Travs jumped on the board first with a homer from Brian O'Keefe in the second inning.

The Drillers responded by showing off their power, hitting three home runs over the next two innings. Casey and Ryan Noda hit back-to-back blasts in the third, and Jacob Amaya smacked his fourth of the year to give the Drillers a 3-1 lead.

Tulsa built on to the lead by adding three more in the fifth. Casey plated his second run of the game on a single. A wild pitch brought Michael Busch home, and a sac fly scored Casey, giving the Drillers a 6-1 advantage.

Arkansas gained one back in the sixth on a solo home run from Stephen Wren.

The Drillers added one more insurance run when Jeren Kendall singled home Casey, extending Tulsa's lead to 7-2.

Jake Scheiner hit a solo home run for Arkansas in the ninth to account for the 7-3 final.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

*Jackson picked up the first win by a Tulsa starter this season pitching a very efficient 5.0 innings, with 7 strikeouts.

*Casey scored three of the seven Tulsa runs by going 4-5 at the plate. His blast in the third was his first homer of the season.

*Tonight marked the 9th multi-home run game of the season for the Drillers.

*The Drillers pitching staff continues to post high strikeout numbers, striking out 14 for the game.

*Three of the five Arkansas hits were solo home runs.

UP NEXT

The Drillers will continue their 12-game road trip on Saturday with their fifth game in Little Rock.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from May 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.