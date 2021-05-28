Manea Clutch in Close 3-2 Win

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks - playing as the Blue Ghosts - won a tight battle with the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 3-2, Friday night at Whataburger Field thanks to timely hitting by catcher Scott Manea.

Manea provided not one but two go-ahead hits in the contest. The first came in a scoreless ballgame in the bottom of the fifth when he hit a no-doubt solo home run (2) down the left field line.

The Soddies tied the game the following inning and took a 2-1 lead in the seventh on a Dominic Fletcher solo shot.

But the Blue Ghosts responded in the bottom of that frame with a two-out rally. With a man on, C.J. Stubbs dunked a ball in front of right fielder Luis Alejandro Basabe to tie the game at deuces. Then, Manea stepped up and drilled a double into the right field corner to score Stubbs as the eventual winning run.

Cesar Rosado was spectacular for the home side, fanning nine Poodles on three hits over 5.0 scoreless innings. He was nearly matched by Diamondbacks prospect Tommy Henry, who gave up two runs on four hits but also struck out nine in 6.0 innings of work.

Chad Donato (W, 1-1) relieved Rosado and kept the Blue Ghosts within striking distance over 4.0 stanzas.

Blue Ghosts Weekend continues Saturday with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch and Parker Mushinski on the hill. The first 3,000 fans at the stadium receive a 2005 Craig Biggio NLCS ring.

