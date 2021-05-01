Tulsa Blanks Utah 2-0

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Utah Grizzlies lose 2-0 to the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night at BOK Center.

Tulsa's Charlie Sampair scored 15:48 into the game. Adam Pleskach made it 2-0 with a power play goal 18:54 into the second period. Neither team scored in the 3rd period. Tulsa went 1 for 7 on the power play, while Utah went 0 for 3. Utah outshot Tulsa 29-17. Tulsa goalie Hayden Hawkey saved all 29 shots for his 2nd shutout of the season.

Grizz return to Maverik Center for a big 4 game series against Rapid City on May 4-5, 7-8. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Hayden Hawkey (Tulsa) - 29 for 29 saves.

2. Charlie Sampair (Tulsa) - 1 goal.

3. Adam Pleskach (Tulsa) - 1 goal.

