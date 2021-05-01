Stockton Assigns Estephan and Shortridge to Kansas City

Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Saturday that the club has received forward Giorgio Estephan and goaltender Andrew Shortridge from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Estephan, a six-foot, 196-pound, 24-year-old forward from Edmonton, Alberta returns to Kansas City after appearing in 19 games for the Heat this season. Estephan registered seven points on two goals and five assists while with the Heat.

In 22 games for the Mavericks this season, Estephan registered 22 points on six goals and 16 assists.

Shortridge, a six-foot-four, 185-pound, 26-year-old goaltender from Anchorage, Alaska returns to Kansas City after appearing in three games for the Heat this season. Shortridge posted a .952 save percentage and a 1.58 goals against average while with the Heat.

In four games for the Mavericks this season, Shortridge posted a .943 save percentage and a 2.03 goals against average.

The Mavericks face off against the Rapid City Rush tonight at 8:05 p.m at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

