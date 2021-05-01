Allen Claims 4-1 Win over Wichita

ALLEN, TX - Allen scored three unanswered goals and skated away with a 4-1 victory over Wichita on Saturday night at the Allen Event Center.

Matteo Gennaro scored the lone Thunder goal with assists to Dean Stewart and Anthony Beauregard.

Matt Register put the Americans on the board just 2:33 into the game. Sam Ruopp found him streaking down the slot and he fired a shot past Evan Buitenhuis to make it 1-0. At 13:37, Wichita went on the power play as Josh Maser was called for slashing. Gennaro blasted a one-timer past Francis Marotte to tie the game at one.

Brett Neumann gave the Americans the lead for good at 10:25 of the second. He intercepted a pass at the right circle and beat Buitenhuis just inside the left post to make it 2-1. At 11:36, Les Lancaster wired a wrist shot past Buitenhuis for his 16th of the season and a 3-1 lead.Â

In the third, Register tallied his second of the game at 12:20 to make it 4-1. He stepped around a defender in the left circle and beat Buitenhuis under the blocker for his fourth of the year.

Wichita has power play goals in back-to-back games and goals on the man advantage in three of the last four. The Thunder held the Americans to 0-for-4 on the power play.

Stewart extended his point-streak to nine games with an assist. Beauregard added to his league-leading total with a helper and extended his point-streak to six games. Gennaro has five goals in his last eight outings.

The Thunder remains in Allen tomorrow afternoon starting at 2:05 p.m.

