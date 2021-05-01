Nailers Strike First, But Fall to Fort Wayne

May 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers were hoping to activate their super powers on Saturday night, as they played host to the Fort Wayne Komets at WesBanco Arena. Despite an early power play goal by Jesse Lees, the Nailers came up short, as Fort Wayne got two markers from Alan Lyszczarczyk as part of a 6-2 road triumph.

The Nailers opened the scoring, but Fort Wayne turned things in its favor as the rest of the first period played itself out. Wheeling's tally came on the man advantage. Nick Rivera made a perfect pass from the trapezoid to Jesse Lees, who blazed in a low one-timer from the right circle. The Komets answered less than three minutes later with a power play goal of their own. Connor Corcoran plated a one-timer for Alan Lyszczarczyk, who connected from the top of the right circle. 2:58 after that, Fort Wayne took the lead. Stephen Harper came down on a 2-on-1 rush, kept the puck to himself, and roofed a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the cage. Jackson Leef's 4-on-4 wraparound made the score 3-1 for the visitors at the first break.

The two sides exchanged goals in the closing minutes of the middle frame. Randy Gazzola zipped in a left side shot off the rush for Komets, before Austin Fyten responded by sliding in a backhander from the right side of the slot.

Fort Wayne iced the victory with a couple more in the third. Lyszczarczyk touched in a pass from Anthony Petruzzelli in the early part of the period, then Morgan Adams-Moisan redirected in a feed from Oliver Cooper in the last minute for a 6-2 final score.

Trevor Gorsuch got the win for the Komets, as he made 29 saves on 31 shots. Shane Starrett took the defeat for the Nailers, as he surrendered six goals on 41 shots.

The Nailers will head on the road for three games next weekend, as they visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Wheeling's next homestand takes place on May 15th and 16th, when the Nailers host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for a pair of tilts. A limited number of tickets are available for Wheeling Nailers home games, and season memberships and flex packs are also available. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.