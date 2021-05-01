Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Icemen, 7:05 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits continue their three-game weekend series against the Jacksonville Icemen. In 12 previous meetings this season versus Jacksonville, the Rabbits are 7-3-2-0.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (25-16-10-3) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (25-19-9-3)

May 1, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #55 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Riley Yerkovich (7)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Jacksonville Icemen scored early and often to down the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 8-1, on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Jack Sadek scored Greenville's lone goal at 14:51 of the second period. The Icemen jumped out on a 6-0 scoring run with three goals in both the first and second periods. Brenden Miller and Erik Bradford both struck for Jacksonville only 1:32 apart to kickoff the scoring at 8:00 and 9:32. Ara Nazarian scored his first of two goals on a rebound chance at 15:44. Next period, the Icemen posted three more goals within a span of 2:16. Pascal Aquin tallied at 7:02 followed by Travis Howe scoring against his former team only 60 seconds later. Nazarian earned his second of the evening at 9:18 before Sadek registered for the Swamp Rabbits. Trevor Hamilton opened the third period with a 5-on-3 power play goal at 39 seconds. Nick Saracino closed out the contest with his 11th goal of the season at 17:48.

I'VE GOT THE MONTH OF MAY:

Sixteen of Greenville's remaining 18 games in the 2020-21 campaign will take place in May. The Rabbits begin the new month with three games versus Jacksonville tonight and tomorrow on home ice before shifting to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday, May 5. Also on tap, the Rabbits will play another three-game series in Orlando from May 7-10 before traveling to Wheeling for a two-game set on May 15-16. A seven-game road swing concludes at Jacksonville on Wednesday, May 19. The Bits sported a 6-4-2-1 record in April with four victories coming away from Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

SATURDAY NIGHT DELIGHT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are 7-7-3-2 in Saturday's this season, including a 3-4-2-1 mark on home ice. After tonight, only four more Saturday tilts remain this season with two at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on May 22 versus Wheeling and May 29 against Jacksonville.

TONIGHT, WE STICK IT TO CANCER:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits are proud to host "Stick it to Cancer Night" at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tonight, we celebrate cancer survivors and pay tribute to those who have fought and those who continue to fight in the battle against cancer. The Swamp Rabbits will don custom pink jerseys that will be available for auction. Presented by Plumbing in Pink and Bon Secours. The jersey auction will be live for those in attendance postgame in sections 107, 108 and 109.

