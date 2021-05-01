Americans Win Playoff Type Battle against Wichita in a Shootout

Allen Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL) and Iowa Wild (AHL), won a tight battle against the Wichita Thunder on Friday night 3-2 in a shootout.

Spencer Asuchak had his best game of the season on Friday night by scoring two goals, his 15th and 16 of the season, to lead the scoring charge for Allen. His first of the night came on the power play in the first period at the 13:50 mark, which tied the score at 1-1. His second of the night came in the second period to give the Americans their first lead of the game.

Wichita's leading scorer, Anthony Beauregard, tied the game in the third period with his 21st goal of the season. The Americans had chances in the final frame to regain the lead but were unable to get the go-ahead goal.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the extra session, setting up an eight-round shootout in Texas. Jake Paterson denied all eight Wichita shooters, setting up Zane Franklin for the game winner. He was able to fire one past Wichita goalie Evan Buitenhuis to give the Americans the one-goal victory and end the Americans three-game losing streak to the Thunder.

"This was a big night for us," said Captain Spencer Asuchak. "This game had a playoff feel to it. Back and forth and very physical from the beginning. Both goalies played great. But Jake Paterson was better."

