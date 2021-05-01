Mavericks Fall in OT Saturday Night, 3-2

May 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







Rapid City, S.D. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Rapid City Rush 3-2 Saturday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Darik Angeli and Lane Scheidl netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Sunday at 5:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

First Period

Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (15) at 2:57. Assisted by Adam Brady and Nick Pastujov.

Shots: KC 15, RC 6

Second Period

Rapid City goal: Peter Quenneville (21) at 4:23. Assisted by David Quenneville and Hunter Garlent.

Shots: KC 8, RC 10

Third Period

Rapid City goal: Avery Peterson (24) at 14:56. Assisted by Peter Quenneville and Tyler Coulter.

Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (15) at 19:38. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Willie Corrin.

Shots: KC 6, RC 6

Overtime

Rapid City goal: Peter Quenneville (22) at 0:28. Assisted by Ian Edmondson and Tyler Coulter.

Shots: KC 0, RC 1

Notes and Streaks

The Mavericks went zero-for-two on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.

Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.