Mavericks Fall in OT Saturday Night, 3-2
May 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Rapid City, S.D. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Rapid City Rush 3-2 Saturday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Darik Angeli and Lane Scheidl netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Sunday at 5:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
First Period
Kansas City goal: Darik Angeli (15) at 2:57. Assisted by Adam Brady and Nick Pastujov.
Shots: KC 15, RC 6
Second Period
Rapid City goal: Peter Quenneville (21) at 4:23. Assisted by David Quenneville and Hunter Garlent.
Shots: KC 8, RC 10
Third Period
Rapid City goal: Avery Peterson (24) at 14:56. Assisted by Peter Quenneville and Tyler Coulter.
Kansas City goal: Lane Scheidl (15) at 19:38. Assisted by Giorgio Estephan and Willie Corrin.
Shots: KC 6, RC 6
Overtime
Rapid City goal: Peter Quenneville (22) at 0:28. Assisted by Ian Edmondson and Tyler Coulter.
Shots: KC 0, RC 1
Notes and Streaks
The Mavericks went zero-for-two on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.
Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.
