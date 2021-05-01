Gameday Preview: Americans vs. Wichita, 7:05 PM

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Dyson Stevenson

Allen Americans forward Dyson Stevenson

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Wichita Thunder this evening in game two of a three-game weekend series. The Americans are 4-3-1-0 against Wichita this season, and 37-16-5-2 over the last five years. The Americans ended their three-game losing streak to Wichita on Friday night. Join us TONIGHT for the post game party at BAR LOUIE!

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

PREGAME SHOW: 6:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 7:05 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

POSTGAME PARTY: BAR LOUIE

Next Home Game: Sunday, May 2 vs Wichita Thunder.

About Last Night - The Americans needed extra time for the second game in a row. On Tuesday night it was Brett Neumann who scored the game winner with 0.8 seconds left in overtime. On Friday night it was a goaltender's battle, as it would go to an eight-round shootout before the Americans would get the win. Jake Paterson denied all eight Thunder shooters in the extra session. Zane Franklin had the shootout winner.

Penalty Filled Battle: 54 total penalty minutes between the two teams in the opening period on Friday night, was the most combined penalty minutes in one period this season. Wichita had 35 total penalty minutes, while the Americans had 23.

Shirley Not: Allen Americans Rookie Forward Collin Shirley made his Allen debut on Friday night and was held without a point. The University of Saskatchewan player averaged 20 points per season over three years in Canadian College Hockey.

COMPARING ALLEN AND WICHITA

ALLEN AMERICANS:

HOME: 18-6-2-1

AWAY: 14-12-0-0

OVERALL: 32-18-2-1

Last 10: 5-5-0-0

ALLEN AMERICANS TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Corey Mackin, 20

Assists: Matt Register 37

Points: Corey Mackin, 42

+/-: Philip Beaulieu, +12

PIM: Zane Franklin, 105

WICHITA THUNDER:

HOME: 16-10-3-1

AWAY: 18-5-2-1

OVERALL: 34-15-5-2

Last 10: 5-3-1-1

WICHITA THUNDER TEAM LEADERS:

Goals: Anthony Beauregard, 21

Assists: Anthony Beauregard, 43

Points: Anthony Beauregard, 64

+/-: Anthony Beauregard +24

PIM: Mathieu Gagnon, 107

