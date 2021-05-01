Americans Impressive in 4-1 Win over Thunder
May 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL) defeated the Wichita Thunder 4-1 on Saturday night in front of 2,249 fans at Allen Event Center.
Matt Register had his biggest goal output of the season scoring twice, his third and fourth goals of the year as he doubled his total. Register was second on the team with five shots on goal and finished the game a +2.
Les Lancaster continued his amazing season scoring his 16th goal of the year. Lancaster leads all defensemen in that category. With his two points on Saturday night, he tied Corey Mackin for the team lead with 42 points.
"We jumped on them early and forced them to play our game," said Americans defenseman Les Lancaster. "We played one of our best games of the season. We need one more like that tomorrow afternoon."
Americans Rookie Brett Neumann continued his hot start with his second game winning goal of the week. Neumann scored the game winner against Tulsa on Tuesday night with 0.8 seconds left in overtime. Tonight, his second period goal turned out to be the game winner for Allen, his third of the season.
Francis Marotte made his first start in net for Allen since April 23rd. stopping 21 of 22 Wichita shots to pick up the win. He improved to 5-3-0-1 and lowered his goals against average to 2.74.
The Americans and Thunder close out a weekend series on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 pm. Visit the Allen Americans website to secure your seats!
Gates at Allen Station Three Stars:
1. ALN - M. Register
2. ALN - B. Neumann
3. ALN - F. Marotte
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans goal celebration
