ECHL Transactions - May 1

May 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 1, 2021:

Allen:

Add Kelly Bent, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kris Myllari, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kris Myllari, D placed on reserve

Delete Corey Mackin, F placed on reserve

Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/26)

Fort Wayne:

Add Mason Primeau, F activated from reserve

Delete Olivier Galipeau, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Sean Romeo, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Josh Dickinson, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Kansas City:

Add Andrew Shortridge, G assigned by Stockton

Add Giorgio Estephan, F assigned by Stockton

Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Ginn, G placed on reserve

Delete Phil Marinaccio, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach Osburn, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/23)

Tulsa:

Add Rob Mattison, G added as EBUG

Delete Brad Benton, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Matt Foley, D activated from reserve

Add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from reserve

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve

Delete Jackson Keane, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Ian Scott, G activated from reserve

Delete Hayden Lavigne, G placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from May 1, 2021

