ECHL Transactions - May 1
May 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 1, 2021:
Allen:
Add Kelly Bent, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kris Myllari, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kris Myllari, D placed on reserve
Delete Corey Mackin, F placed on reserve
Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/26)
Fort Wayne:
Add Mason Primeau, F activated from reserve
Delete Olivier Galipeau, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Sean Romeo, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Josh Dickinson, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kansas City:
Add Andrew Shortridge, G assigned by Stockton
Add Giorgio Estephan, F assigned by Stockton
Add Brendan Robbins, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Ginn, G placed on reserve
Delete Phil Marinaccio, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach Osburn, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/23)
Tulsa:
Add Rob Mattison, G added as EBUG
Delete Brad Benton, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Matt Foley, D activated from reserve
Add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from reserve
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D placed on reserve
Delete Jackson Keane, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Ian Scott, G activated from reserve
Delete Hayden Lavigne, G placed on reserve
