Fuel sign goaltender Sean Romeo, Cliff Watson signs PTO with Rockford

May 1, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Saturday that they have signed goaltender Sean Romeo to a standard player contract. Additionally, the Rockford IceHogs have signed defenseman Cliff Watson to a pro tryout agreement.

Romeo, 26, joins the Fuel after beginning his season with the Kansas City Mavericks and South Carolina Stingrays. The Cary, North Carolina native has appeared in six ECHL games this season registering a 3.18 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage.

Watson, 27, joins the IceHogs after playing 35 ECHL games, tallying 12 assists and 24 penalty minutes. The Sheboygan, Wisconsin native has split the season between Rockford and Indy this season skating in two games with the IceHogs.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 7th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2020-21 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.